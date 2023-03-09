HamberMenu
One held for mobile phone theft: 16 mobile phones recovered 

March 09, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kotturpuram Police on Wednesday arrested an absconding accused who was wanted in connection with a case relating to theft of mobile phones from bus passengers and also recovered 16 mobile phones from him. 

Police said the accused has been identified as K.Suresh, 32, of Old Washermenpet. He along with his relative Surya Kumar stole mobile phones from passengers on crowded MTC buses. Suryakumar was caught stealing a mobile phone from a college student on MTC route number-5E on February 24 in Kotturpuram while Suresh escaped. Subsequently, the police arrested Suryakumar and Suresh’s wife Kavitha, 19, who sold the stolen mobile phones. 

Now, the police have arrested Suresh with stolen mobile phones and remanded him to judicial custody.  

