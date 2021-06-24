Chennai

One held for killing woman in Nolambur

Personnel from the Nolambur police station on Wednesday arrested a worker of a private conservancy firm for allegedly murdering a woman conservancy worker.

On Tuesday, the police were informed about a woman’s body in Nolambur. Police identified the victim as Revathi, 37, a conservancy worker. On investigation, the police found that Thimmappa, 27, another conservancy worker, was in a relationship with her.

Last week, she had given him her gold chain for pawning. After pawning the jewellery, he gave ₹35,000 to her. Later, she harassed him to return her jewellery. Thimmappa admitted to killing her.


