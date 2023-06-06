One held for Goods and Services Tax credit fraud

June 06, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Central Excise Department, Chennai Outer Commissionerate, on June 1 arrested a man suspected to be the mastermind of a fake invoice racket. The arrested person fraudulently availed ineligible Input tax credit under GST to the tune of ₹15.97 crore. The department has also identified the business entities who were involved in passing on/availing the fraudulent input tax credit. Investigation is ongoing, said M.G. Thamizh Valavan, Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, in a press release.