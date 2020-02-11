Chennai

One held for creating trouble at BJP public meeting

The city police arrested a youth who created trouble at a public meeting organised by the BJP in Saligramam.

Police said that senior BJP leaders, including P. Muralidhar Rao, former Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan and others participated in the public meeting in support of CAA in Thasarathapuram, Saligramam.

After the leaders left the venue, the youth took to hate speech. Irked over his behaviour, the BJP cadre hurled stones at him. He also threw stones on them.

Police nabbed the youth Kanaganathan, 26, a daily wager. He was drunk, the police said.

