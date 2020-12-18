One held for beating man to death in Red Hills

The Washermenpet police on Thursday arrested a 49-year-old person on charges of murdering a 29-year-old by beating him up in the guise of warding off evil.

Police said the victim Mahabub was a daily wager. Two months ago, he fell ill and his family took him to a dharga. Later, the family took him to Shankar in Red Hills, who claimed to be a specialist in warding off evil spirits.

Mahabub was made to stay at his place for 10 days. He repeatedly whipped the victim, the police said. On June 9, he died under suspicious circumstances. Based on a complaint given by the family, the police investigated.

The post-mortem report suggested that the victim died of internal bleeding due to repeated caning. The police arrested Shankar and remanded him in judicial custody.