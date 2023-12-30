GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One held for abduction and murder of 17-year-old boy in M.G.R. Nagar 

The police have launched a search for his accomplice

December 30, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The M.G.R. Nagar police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for abducting a 17-year-old boy and murdering him. 

The police said G. Loganathan, 39, of Muthumariamman Koil Street, M.G.R Nagar, lodged a complaint last Tuesday stating that his son Ajay had not returned home. Later, two persons – Saravanan and David – contacted Mr. Loganathan on the phone and claimed they had abducted Ajay and demanded a ransom of ₹2 lakh for his release.

The police traced and arrested David alias ‘Dolaku’ David, of M.G.R. Nagar, on Friday. Interrogation revealed that Kannabiran, 23, Ajay’s cousin, David, and Saravanan sold painkiller tablets illegally. Since Kannabiran owed ₹15,000 to the duo, he began a separate business. Angered by this, the duo came in search of Kannabiran on Tuesday, and since they could not find him, abducted Ajay instead. They confined him near the Nesapakkam sewage station and murdered him.

After interrogating David, the police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. The police launched a search to nab Saravanan.

