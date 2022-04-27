One fresh COVID-19 case in Vellore
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,312 with one fresh case on Wednesday. With a total of 56,144 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at five. The district’s toll stood at 1,163.
Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai logged no fresh case.
