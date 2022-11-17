One fresh case of COVID-19 in Vellore

November 17, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VELLORE

There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,182 on Thursday. With a total of 57,014 persons having been discharged, the district has five active cases.

No fresh cases reported in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts.