One fresh case of COVID-19 in Vellore

There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,180 on Saturday. With a total of 57,011 persons having been discharged, the district has six active cases.

Ranipet reported one fresh infection, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,732. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, four fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,537. Out of these, 67,839 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 13.