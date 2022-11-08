One fresh case of COVID-19 in Vellore

ADVERTISEMENT

There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,178 on Tuesday. With a total of 57,007 persons having been discharged, the district has 8 active cases.

Ranipet reported one fresh infection, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,728. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, two fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,528. Out of this, 67,834 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 9.