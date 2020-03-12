One donor and two ‘novel’ transplants

CHENNAI

12 March 2020 01:07 IST

Apollo Hospitals claims a first

Doctors at the Apollo Hospitals have claimed that they have performed Asia’s first combined bowel and abdominal wall transplant surgery on a teenager. An 18-year-old brain-dead donor gave a new lease of life to two patients — a teenager with ultra short bowel syndrome and a 35-year-old woman on dialysis for end-stage renal disease — and enabled doctors to perform two “novel” transplants on them.

The teenager underwent combined small bowel and abdominal wall transplant, while the woman received a kidney that was perfused with Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion (HOPE) at the Apollo Hospitals.

J. Shyamala, paediatrician, said that only a few bowel transplants were performed in the country — the reasons being lack of awareness among recipients, reluctance to donate abdominal wall and small bowel, need for a high level of preparedness, intensive care, pre and post-operative care.

“The 17-year-boy from Andhra Pradesh had extensive small bowel gangrene and underwent complete removal of the small bowel. He had lost 20 kg over two months, and came to us in March 2019. We put him under aggressive nutrition rehabilitation. He gained 18 kg in eight months and returned home,” she said. “Eleven months after his first admission, he underwent combined small bowel-abdominal wall transplant and was discharged on the 15th post-operative day. He is gradually gaining weight,” she said.

Doctors said that intestinal transplants were taking baby steps in India and that it still had a long way to go.

The kidney harvested from the donor was perfused with HOPE and preserved for 11 hours. Explaining this, Mohan Kumar, urologist, said: “It improved graft function, increased utilisation and reduces rejection.”

Venkatesh Rajkumar, nephrologist, said that kidney diseases were increasing in the community and in such circumstances, HOPE has tremendous scope to increase usability of organs.

