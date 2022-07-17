One dies as ambulance hits tree near Arcot

Four others, including a pregnant woman, were injured

Health assistant S. Venkatesan, 40, died on the spot after an ambulance hit a tamarind tree on the Kavanoor- Kannamangalam Main Road near Arcot in Ranipet district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 40-year-old health assistant died on the spot after a 108 ambulance dashed against a tree on the Kavanoor-Kannamangalam Main Road near Arcot in Ranipet district on Sunday.

The police said health assistant S. Venkatesan, a resident of Malaiyur near Arcot, died. Ambulance driver C. Bharathithasan; P. Lavanya, a pregnant woman who was being taken to a hospital; her husband K. Perumal; and her mother S. Revathi were injured. They were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Adukkamparai on the outskirts of Vellore.

The body of Venkatesan was sent for post-mortem. The stretch was wet with the rain since Saturday night. The vehicle could have skidded when the driver tried to accommodate a vehicle coming in the opposite direction,” the police said.

Initial inquiries revealed that Lavanya, a resident of Kalavai near Arcot, went into labour in the morning. Her family summoned an 108 ambulance to take her to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai. Perumal and his mother in-law were Lavanya in the rear of the ambulance and Venkatesan was sitting next to the driver.