February 23, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prabhakaran, 55, was killed after a container truck rammed his parked vehicle on Maduravoyal Bypass on Thursday morning. Ravi, a mechanic, was also seriously injured in the accident. The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Police arrested A. Jagadish Kumar of Maduranthakam, the truck driver.

