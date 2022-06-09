One arrested on charge of smuggling PDS rice
An auto driver collected rice from public and wanted to sell it in Andhra Pradesh
CHENNAI The Civil Supplies CID Police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man on charge of attempting to smuggle rice meant for public distribution system (PDS) to Andhra Pradesh.
Following a tip-off, the officers of the special unit intercepted a luggage autorickshaw in Rajaji Nagar, Villivakkam, and found the driver Ranjithkumar, 37, of Ennore, carrying 22 bags of rice weighing 1,100 kg. The police said he collected PDS rice from Villivakkam and surrounding areas from the public. He was carrying it to Andhra Pradesh for sale. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The rice was seized by the police.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.