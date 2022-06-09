One arrested on charge of smuggling PDS rice

Special Correspondent June 09, 2022 21:42 IST

CHENNAI The Civil Supplies CID Police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man on charge of attempting to smuggle rice meant for public distribution system (PDS) to Andhra Pradesh. Following a tip-off, the officers of the special unit intercepted a luggage autorickshaw in Rajaji Nagar, Villivakkam, and found the driver Ranjithkumar, 37, of Ennore, carrying 22 bags of rice weighing 1,100 kg. The police said he collected PDS rice from Villivakkam and surrounding areas from the public. He was carrying it to Andhra Pradesh for sale. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The rice was seized by the police.



