One arrested for sexually harassing woman passenger onboard a flight  

Published - October 10, 2024 09:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Airport Police have arrested a male passenger for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger onboard a flight from Jaipur.

While flying from Jaipur on Wednesday, the man who was sitting in the seat behind the woman passenger allegedly touched her in an inappropriate manner. The woman reported it to the cabin crew, who handed him over to the police on landing at Chennai airport. Police arrested him on charges of harassment under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. He was released on bail after being produced in a court, police sources said.

