Chennai

One arrested for murder of DMDK man

The prime accused in the murder of a 36-year-old DMDK functionary at Anakaputhur on Monday last was arrested.

According to the police, A. Raj Kumar from Moogambikai Nagar, Anakaputhur in Pallavaram, was a DMDK youth wing functionary who ran a tailoring shop near the Anakaputhur bus stand.

On Monday, around 11p.m., Raj Kumar closed his shop and was returning home on his two-wheeler when a gang of six men waylaid him and hacked him to death.

A case was registered at the Shankar Nagar police station and a manhunt launched to nab the accused.

On Saturday, the police arrested Anbarasu, 56, of Anakaputhur, a prime accused in the murder.

Anbarasu and the deceased had a running feud over a property, said the police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 1:13:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/one-arrested-for-murder-of-dmdk-man/article34009408.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY