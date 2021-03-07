One arrested for murder of DMDK man

Raj Kumar was murdered when he was returning home

The prime accused in the murder of a 36-year-old DMDK functionary at Anakaputhur on Monday last was arrested.

According to the police, A. Raj Kumar from Moogambikai Nagar, Anakaputhur in Pallavaram, was a DMDK youth wing functionary who ran a tailoring shop near the Anakaputhur bus stand.

On Monday, around 11p.m., Raj Kumar closed his shop and was returning home on his two-wheeler when a gang of six men waylaid him and hacked him to death.

A case was registered at the Shankar Nagar police station and a manhunt launched to nab the accused.

On Saturday, the police arrested Anbarasu, 56, of Anakaputhur, a prime accused in the murder.

Anbarasu and the deceased had a running feud over a property, said the police.