One arrested for kidnapping two children in Chengalpattu

The children were returned to their parents

June 02, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested one person in a kidnapping case and rescued the two children he had abducted in Chengalpattu.

The police said the children, aged three and one, were sleeping beside their parents Kumar and Amudha on a pavement in Raattinam Kinaru near Chengalpattu. Around midnight on Friday, when Mr. Kumar woke up, he realised the children were missing and lodged a police complaint at the Chengalpattu town police station.

Investigation revealed that Imran, another pavement dweller who was seen sleeping near the family on Thursday, had also gone missing. Around 4.30 a.m., Imran and the two children were traced to be near Thirukazhukundram. The police arrested him and handed over the children to their parents.

