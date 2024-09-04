One arrested for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl

The Ayanavaram All Women Police have arrested a 42-year-old person from Nammalwarpet under the POCSO Act, for attempting to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl.

Police said P. Sasikumar had tried to sexually assault a minor girl living alone in the nearby locality on Wednesday night. However, the girl escaped and took shelter in her grandmother’s house on the next street. The accused, while trying to escape from the place, fell in the stairs of the first floor and sustained a fracture in the leg. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the Ayanavaram AWPS went to the Government Kilpauk medical college hospital where he was undergoing treatment and arrested the accused.

