GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One arrested for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl

Published - September 04, 2024 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayanavaram All Women Police have arrested a 42-year-old person from Nammalwarpet under the POCSO Act, for attempting to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl. 

Police said P. Sasikumar had tried to sexually assault a minor girl living alone in the nearby locality on Wednesday night. However, the girl escaped and took shelter in her grandmother’s house on the next street. The accused, while trying to escape from the place, fell in the stairs of the first floor and sustained a fracture in the leg. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the Ayanavaram AWPS went to the Government Kilpauk medical college hospital where he was undergoing treatment and arrested the accused. 

Published - September 04, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.