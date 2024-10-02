One app, one booking for a ride by Metro trains and MTC buses from next year

Come January, commuters can make one single booking and switch between Chennai Metro Rail, MTC buses and autorickshaws as the multi-modal journey planner mobile app will be rolled out by then.

Moving Tech Innovations Private Limited had bagged the contract from Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) two months back and the work is under way to build the mobile app.

“Those who will shuttle between Metro trains and buses will find it particularly useful; the app will show the estimated time of arrival to destination too. If a commuter is heading from Nandanam to Secretariat, the app will provide the commuter with a choice of the fastest and the cheapest means to reach the place. It will show the next train to Government Estate Metro Rail station and the bus from this station to the Secretariat,” an official of CUMTA said.

CUMTA has been holding discussions with Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and the latter has informed that since real time tracking of buses is already available, integrating it with the app may not be an issue. The app will be ready by the end of December and will be launched the following month.

“We have also spoken to the Railways. They have responded positively and may come on board early next year, after which suburban or MRTS train bookings can be done as well. Initially, daily tickets can be booked and eventually, the season ticket option too will be made available,” he added.

For commuters looking for an autorickshaw in the last leg of their journey, the app will have Namma Yatri autos, the official said. “Instead of having a single payment, they plan to customise the app, wherein a commuter can pay for the Metro and Bus ride on the app and pay directly to autorickshaw drivers since many still insist on cash payment,” he said.