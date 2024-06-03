On World Bicycle Day, pedalling towards sustainability

The row of old bicycle shops in Broadway, bustling and vibrant even to this day, conjures up fond memories of childhood in the minds of bicyclists and residents alike.

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day (June 3), the bicycle shops that have stood the test of time in the city offer a stroll down memory lane as wholesalers and sellers share an insight into what lies ahead for the industry.

“In the earlier days, my great-grandfather [Bhogilal Davey] imported bicycles from England and, when local manufacturing started in India, we started trading and exporting as well. Later, we expanded to wholesale and retail too,” says Sailesh Davey, the fourth-generation owner of B.M. Davey & Co., one of the oldest bicycle shops in Chennai.

Started in 1932, B.M. Davey & Co. is still a bustling shop in Broadway with children huddling up to take a look at the bicycles. “For a cyclist, roads and behaviour are the driving quotient. Not everyone respects an adult on a bicycle. Acknowledging that they are cycling on the same road on which you are driving your car is how bicycles will also be preferred as an option for travel, instead of just for sports or a hobby,” Mr. Sailesh says.

Next to the shop is Best Cycle Importing Co., which was established in 1936 by N.D. Mehta. At that time, the shop offered only one model - Standard Cycle. Prashant Mehta, the grandson of Mehta, remains optimistic about this industry. “There are many kids and fitness enthusiasts using bicycles these days. But they should also be promoted vastly for its sustainability factor, especially given the heavy traffic and pollution from vehicles,” Mr. Prashant shares.

These shops also boast of a loyal clientele. “Our shop has been open for 88 years, and we cherish our customers who go back in time along with their children and grandchildren, which is a joy to cherish,” says Mr. Prashant.

The delight of riding bicycles will never lose its charm, says Mr. Sailesh, adding, “the cycle industry will survive because we have grown up riding bicycles, and want to share this passion for future generations too.”

