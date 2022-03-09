On Women’s Day, prominent women achievers in Vellore honoured

Re-opening of schools after a long gap for classroom learning gave an opportunity for students, especially girls at the Shrishti Vidyashram Senior Secondary School in Katpadi near Vellore, to organise an event that will inspire the younger generation in the post pandemic days. They did it on Tuesday to mark the International Day for Women by roping prominent women achievers from the fort town. Students quietly listened to their inspiring guidance and ideas on things that need to be done to achieve their (students) dreams. Prominent women achievers were honoured with the “Singappen of Vellore Award - 2022” by the school head, M. S. Saravanan . “Students, especially girls, should never give up their zeal to achieve their goals. From a party cadre, I rose to be the Mayor. There may be future mayors and women leaders in this campus too,” said Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, who attended the first public function after assuming office. The prominent women achievers include the new Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, Z. Annie Vijaya, DIG (Vellore region), Sangeetha Kathiranand, Chairperson, Kingston group of Institutions, Mylambigai Kumaraguru, Kumaran Hospitals, A. Jayalakshmi, Founder, Director of Centre for Bioseparation Technology (CBST), VIT, Susan Philip, recipient of National best teacher award, Parvatha of Harish Food Zone, Sanju, renowned driving instructor, Deepa, Organic farm, CMC (Vellore), Karthiyayini, former Mayor of Vellore Municipal Corporation, and Divya, Kabadi player. The DIG (Vellore), Z. Annie Vijaya, highlighted the level of efficiency women can exhibit if they get the right opportunity. She asked them to feel proud of who they are as a woman — mother, daughter, officer, doctor and a teacher. She also stressed the importance of women in driving a change in climate adaptation, mitigation and bringing permanent solutions.