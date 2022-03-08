On Women’s Day, an all-female team operates air traffic control services at Chennai airport

At present, there are nearly 400 women working at various positions in the airport

Thirty-one years ago, Vasundhara R., an electronics and communications graduate, was among the few women working at the Chennai airport’s air traffic control rooms. “Initially, there was limited access and no separate toilets for women. But things have changed for the better now,” she says.

At a time when telephones were a rarity, every time a crucial instrument broke down, a car from the airport would be sent to her residence to fetch her to the control room. “From the time a flight data processing unit crashed to looking if MH370 entered the Indian air space, it has been quite challenging yet exciting,” she adds.

On International Women's Day, air traffic, communication and navigation systems were completely manned by women at the city airport.

Haripriya Nair, 30, an air traffic controller, says it is not a profession that many take to easily. “Here, there is a constant need to communicate with the pilot, and hence, decision making is a top priority because you have to make the right call within a matter of seconds,” she says.

Yamini Uppada, 26, a junior executive and one of the youngest minds on the team, says she loves being in touch with the pilots and getting their position reports and giving them inputs on weather conditions. “Everyday is different, and it is quite an experience to watch, monitor and see aircraft, like birds in the sky. We need to constantly be on guard, but I’m loving it,” she adds.