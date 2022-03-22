On Tuesday, Chennai experienced the hottest day of the year

Temperature levels likely to drop in one or two days as wind patterns may change, say Met officials

Searing heat retained its grip on Chennai and its suburbs that experienced the hottest day of the year on Tuesday.

Rising temperature levels and high humidity made it difficult for city residents, particularly those who were outdoors. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius respectively. The temperature level had climbed up by four degree Celsius above average for the day.

Last year, the maximum temperature had touched 38.3 degree Celsius in the city on March 31. Chennai experienced its all-time high temperature of 40.6 degree Celsius for the month on March 29, 1953. Several other districts like Salem and Vellore too sizzled on Tuesday. The mercury level peaked at 40.2 degree Celsius at Madurai airport.

Officials of the Meteorological department noted that the westerlies and northwesterlies from the land triggered the rise in temperature. The deep depression that crossed Myanmar coast on Tuesday afternoon was also cited as a reason.

Another trough that prevailed in the lower troposphere too obstructed the sea breeze into the coastal region. This too led to the rapid spike in day temperature in the coastal places like Chennai, officials said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in one or two places of the State till the weekend due to convective activity, which follows a period of intense heat.

The temperature levels are likely to drop in one or two days as wind patterns may change after the weather system crosses the Myanmar coast. Convective activity is also expected to subside after a few days.

Chennai has chances of light rain in some areas till Thursday. The city will experience a maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius for two days.