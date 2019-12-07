On tip-off from MHA, police to crack down on child pornography

The State police is preparing to crack down on offenders who possess or manufacture child pornography content, following specific information passed on by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

V. Jayashri, an IPS officer, has been posted as the nodal officer for the task. She is presently an officer in the special wing for crimes against women and children at the State level.

The special wing is headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M. Ravi.

It works with all-women police stations, anti-human trafficking units, investigative units for crimes against women (IUCAW), special juvenile police units, child welfare police units and anti-child trafficking units. Mr. Ravi told The Hindu: “Recently, we got information from the MHA about offenders who possess, manufacture or share child pornography. We are collecting information about habitual offenders, their IP addresses, and details about instruments they have used. Based on information provided by the MHA, we have commenced our investigation to find persons who have manufactured, downloaded and uploaded child pornography.”

“Our SP will go through the information and send the particulars. Jurisdiction officers will be intimated for further action. The ultimate aim to stop child pornography. This will prevent crimes against children and women,” said Mr. Ravi. The MHA launched an online cybercrime reporting portal, www.cybercrime.gov.in, to let people report against child pornography/sexual abuse material, rape/gang rape imageries or sexually explicit content.