On Thursday afternoon, all roads led to Valluvar Kottam

Students, civil rights activists, advocates, members of various non-government organisations and political parties got together and held a major demonstration here on Thursday, demanding that the Union government withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which they termed anti-secular.

Though the police initially denied permission for the protest under the banner of Anti-CAA Movement, they later allowed it as a large number of people turned up at Valluvar Kottam.

From 3 p.m, they started raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Not sparing the BJP government at the Centre and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the protesters also condemned the AIADMK government in the State for supporting the BJP.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said that by enacting CAA, the BJP government had damaged the basic structure of the Constitution to achieve its hidden agenda of a Hindu Rashtra and target Muslims in the country. All democractic and secular forces were against this Act and would continue to protest until CAA was withdrawn, he added.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah said that with CAA, the BJP had brought all Indians together and the day was not far off when its fascist rule would be overthrown.

Advocates R.Vaigai, Anna Mathew, D. Nagasaila and V.Suresh along with activists joined the protest to show solidarity. “CAA is unconstitutional. The protest is something that the BJP wouldn’t even have thought of. People of the country are not idiots. They know what is in store for them. People across all walks of society came to the streets today,” Ms. Vaigai said.

Artists, writers and activists from social organisations were also part of the agitation.

Vocalist and social activist T.M. Krishna said, “This Act is anti-Constitution, anti-secular. It targets a community. It is in conjuncture with the National Register of Citizens. It is a way to throw Muslims out of the country. There is only one way to attack this: protest and protest until it is withdrawn.”

‘Dangerous move’

“The BJP government is tampering with the Constitution. It is introducing new laws, legalising discrimination, legetimising hate and violence. It is a very dangerous move. I want my children to live in a country that has love not hate,” said Nityanand Jayaraman, social and environmental activist.

Actor Siddharth said the students and youth have right to fight against draconian laws enacted by the Central government. They should protest in a peaceful manner. Earlier, he tweeted, “I'm getting tweet threats for me and my loved ones to be fixed, arrested etc. from several handles that are followed by PM @narendramodi. We are trying to speak our minds in a free country. Ugly words and draconian laws will not choke voices of dissent.”

The protesters dispersed from the venue at about 7 p.m. Traffic flow was disturbed in the area during the duration of the protest.