On the sides of anti-CAA protests in Chennai, a business in badge making

Forgotten your ribbon badge while going for a protest or a political meeting in Chepauk? Not to worry, just look around, and you are sure to spot M. Venkatesan or P. Raja, who are on-the-spot badge makers, and have been selling protest badges in Chepauk for 30 years now.

Be it the Cauvery agitation, Thevar Jayanthi or the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, the two can provide you with ribbon badges in a matter of 20 minutes. On Sunday, during the protest against the CAA in Chepauk, the two were sitting behind a bus and making badges, and selling them to protesters.

“Sometimes the organisers forget to make the badges or run short of them. It is at this juncture that we come in handy. There are over 40 persons like us across the city,” says Mr. Raja.

The badge are kept ready made. “We write the content -- for example anti-CAA protests -- take photocopies and then stick them on the badges and give them to participants. We sell them for ₹10 each,” says Mr. Venkatesan.

On an average the duo sell around 200 badges during a protest. “Some times we earn ₹2,000, on many days we return home empty handed. However we get to see many important leaders whenever there is a protest and learn a lot of things from their speeches,” adds Mr. Venkatesan.

Mr. Raja remembers the time when he gave a badge to actor-turned politician Karthik during a political meeting, he paid him ₹500 for it. “The policemen also support us by not chasing us away. They know we are working hard for a living,” explains Mr. Raja gearing up for the next protest in Triplicane.