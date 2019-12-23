Chennai

On the sides of anti-CAA protests in Chennai, a business in badge making

M. Venkatesan and P. Raja, badge makers, in Chepauk

M. Venkatesan and P. Raja, badge makers, in Chepauk   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

more-in

In Chepauk, two men have run a business for 30 years, selling ribbon badges to protesters who don’t have one

Forgotten your ribbon badge while going for a protest or a political meeting in Chepauk? Not to worry, just look around, and you are sure to spot M. Venkatesan or P. Raja, who are on-the-spot badge makers, and have been selling protest badges in Chepauk for 30 years now.

Be it the Cauvery agitation, Thevar Jayanthi or the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, the two can provide you with ribbon badges in a matter of 20 minutes. On Sunday, during the protest against the CAA in Chepauk, the two were sitting behind a bus and making badges, and selling them to protesters.

“Sometimes the organisers forget to make the badges or run short of them. It is at this juncture that we come in handy. There are over 40 persons like us across the city,” says Mr. Raja.

The badge are kept ready made. “We write the content -- for example anti-CAA protests -- take photocopies and then stick them on the badges and give them to participants. We sell them for ₹10 each,” says Mr. Venkatesan.

On an average the duo sell around 200 badges during a protest. “Some times we earn ₹2,000, on many days we return home empty handed. However we get to see many important leaders whenever there is a protest and learn a lot of things from their speeches,” adds Mr. Venkatesan.

Mr. Raja remembers the time when he gave a badge to actor-turned politician Karthik during a political meeting, he paid him ₹500 for it. “The policemen also support us by not chasing us away. They know we are working hard for a living,” explains Mr. Raja gearing up for the next protest in Triplicane.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
demonstration
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 11:33:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/on-the-sides-of-anti-caa-protests-in-chennai-a-business-in-badge-making/article30377749.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY