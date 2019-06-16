On the lookout for a master chef

Cook your regional flavours and be crowned the master chef of Tamil Nadu, as “The Hindu Our State Our Taste-Season II” comes to 15 locations across the State. The grand finale will be in Chennai.

Starting June 1, the contest has covered various places.

Residents of Coimbatore and Erode can showcase their culinary skills at Hotel Hash Six, Mettupalayam Road, Coimbatore on June 22, and at Kohinoor Hotels, Brough Road, Erode on June 23, respectively.

Contestants may cook a dish that represents the flavour of Tamil Nadu at home and bring it to the venue. The dish can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

A panel of judges will select three best contestants from each city for the grand finale.

Cash prizes

Winners will be rewarded with cash prizes ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh, along with other prizes.

Some places where the event will be held include Nagercoil, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Nagapattinam. The grand finale will be held on August 3 in Chennai. Popular chef Damu is the knowledge partner for the event.

For registration and details about the contest at each place, contact 97100 11222 or log on to www.hindu.com/osot2019.