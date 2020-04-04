Chennai

On radar

The Corporation has requested people who travelled from Delhi to Chennai on March 24, on flights operated by Indigo (6E-2403, departed from Delhi at 03.15 hours) and by Air Asia (I5-765, departed from Delhi at 18.25 hours) to contact it and go into isolation for 28 days and remain under home quarantine. Helpline: 044-25384520/46122300.

