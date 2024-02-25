On Puliyur Main Road, debris is placed by the side of Trustpuram Canal

February 25, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

Puliyur First Main Road is currently having a sand-bubbler-crab moment. Piled-up earth appears with regularity along its course. It is one thing for sand bubbler crabs to scatter sand pellets across the beach, and quite another for pickup trucks to offload debris on a busy road and usurping part of the carriageway.

Tangedco’s cable-laying work is going on at the parallel Puliyur Main Road. Mounds of earth can be seen on Puliyur First Main Road. Reportedly, there is a link between these two realities. Debris from this work on Puliyur Main Road as well as those others in the same zone is unburdened at Puliyur First Main Road. Of greater concern is the situation of these mounds rising over the Trustpuram Canal (which runs alongside Puliyur First Main Road). The bounding wall along the Trustpuram Canal is broken in parts and the debris can slip into the canal if left unchecked.

Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated desilting work at the Trustpuram Canal and debris slipping into the canal after the desilting would be odd.

Infra work on parallel Road

With Tangedco carrying out cable-laying work on Puliyur Main Road, debris is generated. The work has been accomplished on part of the road and due to the part where work is in progress, mounds of earth can be seen here and there.

Reportedly, part of the debris generated on this road on account of this ongoing infrastructural work, as also those from other roads nearby, make it to Puliyur Main Road where it sits precariously close to the Trustpuram Canal.