GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

On Puliyur Main Road, debris is placed by the side of Trustpuram Canal

February 25, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
Debris on Puliyur First Main Road which runs along Trustpuram Canal, on February 23, 2024. Photo: Prince Frederick

Debris on Puliyur First Main Road which runs along Trustpuram Canal, on February 23, 2024. Photo: Prince Frederick | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Puliyur First Main Road is currently having a sand-bubbler-crab moment. Piled-up earth appears with regularity along its course. It is one thing for sand bubbler crabs to scatter sand pellets across the beach, and quite another for pickup trucks to offload debris on a busy road and usurping part of the carriageway.

Tangedco’s cable-laying work is going on at the parallel Puliyur Main Road. Mounds of earth can be seen on Puliyur First Main Road. Reportedly, there is a link between these two realities. Debris from this work on Puliyur Main Road as well as those others in the same zone is unburdened at Puliyur First Main Road. Of greater concern is the situation of these mounds rising over the Trustpuram Canal (which runs alongside Puliyur First Main Road). The bounding wall along the Trustpuram Canal is broken in parts and the debris can slip into the canal if left unchecked.

Debris piled up on Puliyur First Road along Trustpuram Canal, on February 23, 2024. Photo: Prince Frederick    

Debris piled up on Puliyur First Road along Trustpuram Canal, on February 23, 2024. Photo: Prince Frederick     | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated desilting work at the Trustpuram Canal and debris slipping into the canal after the desilting would be odd.

Infra work on parallel Road

Tangedco’s cable-laying work on Puliyur Main Road, on February 23, 2024. Photo: Prince Frederick

Tangedco’s cable-laying work on Puliyur Main Road, on February 23, 2024. Photo: Prince Frederick | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

With Tangedco carrying out cable-laying work on Puliyur Main Road, debris is generated. The work has been accomplished on part of the road and due to the part where work is in progress, mounds of earth can be seen here and there.

Reportedly, part of the debris generated on this road on account of this ongoing infrastructural work, as also those from other roads nearby, make it to Puliyur Main Road where it sits precariously close to the Trustpuram Canal.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.