On International Gaucher Day, the stress is on early diagnosis, treatment and support

ADVERTISEMENT

At the age of five, Pranav Kumar had a swollen stomach and very low haemoglobin levels, and was started on enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Gaucher, a rare disease. Today, he is in his final year of a B.Com degree and wants to become a Chartered Accountant. Like him, Apoorvaambal, who was diagnosed with Gaucher in class VI, learned to overcome the limitations imposed by the disease and now works in the human resource department of an IT firm.

“Never think about why you have the disease. Instead, be positive and look ahead,” said Apoorvammbal at an event to mark International Gaucher Day on Tuesday.

Sujatha Jagadeesh, consultant, Genetic Disorders, Fetal Care Research Foundation, recalled how she met Pranav as a five-year-old child with an enlarged stomach and haemoglobin of 4 gm/dL. “Once ERT was started for him, there was no looking back,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gaucher is a genetic disorder. The first symptoms include enlargement of the spleen and liver, anaemia and low platelet count. There are three types of Gaucher of which Type 2 is a very severe one that affects the neurological system,” she said, adding that ERT was crucial for children with Gaucher and patients have shown good improvement.

“There are children who have improved a lot and are leading normal lives,” she said.

Taking part in the event, actor Karthi Sivakumar, a cause ambassador of Lysosomal Storage Disorders, a category of rare diseases, raised the need to talk about rare diseases again and again. “Early diagnosis and timely treatment will help children lead a normal life,” he said. “I have seen children crying and parents sitting with them. I have told such parents that there is no hero like them,” he added. The actor also raised the need to create awareness on fetal scans during pregnancy.

S. Suresh, managing trustee, Fetal Care Research Foundation, elaborated on how they started diagnosing anomalies in children, after which the fetal care research trust was formed to provide preventive, supportive and curative care, and later led to the creation of a Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases. “Next, we want to make a sustainable protocol. We have set a goal to study and replicate such a model,” he said, pointing to the need for more such centres. He added that they have associated with crowdfunding platform Impact Guru to raise funds for the children.

Sitaram Parameshwaran, director, Public Affairs and Policy, Sanofi Speciality Care, Sandeep Tripathy, senior vice president, Impact Guru, Karunakaran and Raja, State coordinators, Lysosomal Storage Disorder Support Society were present.