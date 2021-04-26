On Founding Day, RWA wishes members a ‘healthy birthday’

At one of the camps.

26 April 2021 12:01 IST

HFS Streets Residents’ Welfare Association in Royapuram celebrates its twelfth anniversary with a blood donation drive and health and vaccination camps. These events were also timed with the World Health Day

Recently, to commemorate World Health Day as well as celebrate its 12th Founding Day, HFS Streets Residents’ Welfare Association offered a triplicity of services — a free medical camp, a blood donation drive and a COVID vaccination camp — in Royapuram.

For these three initiatives, the HFS Streets’ Residents Welfare Association associated with a variety of entities, public and private. The list includes Government Unani Hospital, Mufaddal Poly Clinic, MN Eye Clinic, Dawood Dentistry, Prashanth Heart Foundation, Government Unani Hospital and Lions Blood Bank.

Over 300 residents attended the medical camp, which took place on the premises of the Government Unani Hospital, Free consultations and a variety of tests were carried out in the specialisations of orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, paediatrics, dentistry, opthalmology and Unani. The Health division of Greater Chennai Corporation conducted a COVID-19 vaccination camp. Since its founding in 2010, HFS Streets Residents’ Welfare Association has conducted a raft of programmes, ensuring residents’ interactions with government agencies to hammer out solutions to water, electricity, drainage, street lights and other civic issues.

The Association is spread across three streets in Royapuram — Hussain Street, Fakir Street and Sheikh Street. The association conducts EC meetings regularly to take the feedback of residents about various issues and have them addressed.

In 2018, 60 CCTV cameras were installed in the region to improve safety and assist the police in checking crime. Last year, seven wells were sunk across the three streets to create a public rainwater harvesting system.

A yearly subscription of ₹600 is collected from every household. Core members of the Association are Krishnaswamy (president), Mohammed Farooq (secretary) and Venkattu (treasurer).

(Divya Venkattu is a resident of Hussain Maistry Street, Royapuram)