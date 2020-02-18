On day four, anti-CAA protesters dig in their heels

Dismayed over the State government’s refusal to pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly, the protesters at Old Washermenpet in Chennai continued their agitation for the fourth day on Monday.

The agitators, including a large number of Muslim women, persisted with their demand for the passing of Assembly resolutions against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, during the ongoing Budget session.

Vowing to continue their peaceful agitation against the ‘regressive’ and ‘anti-people’ Act, the protesters said they will, at the least, need an assurance from the State government that it will resist the CAA which, according to them, will penalise citizens, especially minorities.

While the protests have largely been led by the youth, people of other age groups have also been taking part.

A. Katheeja Beevi, a doctor by profession, who has been protesting since 12 noon on Friday, said, “It seems that there is no respect for the feelings of the public in our democratic country. Now, we feel as if we are under autocratic rule. So many people, including many from other religions, have gathered here and are putting forth a demand. Why is the government not acceding to our demand? Can the people in power bring in any law they want with scant regard for the views of people like us?”

“From children to elderly women, everyone has come together. No one has paid any heed to our problems. We left our homes and have been protesting day and night without any sleep. We will not budge until the State government accepts our demands,” a protester said.

Badrunnisha of Royapuram, who is in her eighties, said, “With the enactment of the CAA, the officials will ask for the birth certificates of even my parents. There used to be a time when births took place in houses. How can someone get a certificate [for that]?”

The youth were seen regulating the crowd and the traffic to ensure that the protest remained peaceful. Police personnel were deployed at the venue to prevent any untoward incident.