Chennai

On completion of three years in office, CM Palaniswami releases publications

A good run: Edappadi K. Palaniswami releasing a coffee-table book on his government’s achievements, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other Ministers were present.

A good run: Edappadi K. Palaniswami releasing a coffee-table book on his government’s achievements, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other Ministers were present.  

They contain Palaniswami’s speeches in Assembly

On the occasion of completing three years in office, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday released various publications of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) at a function in the Chennai Secretariat.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam received the first copy of the publications, which included a compilation of the Palaniswami government’s achievements of the past three years and the CM’s speeches.

While one publication contained a compilation of his speeches on the floor of the Assembly, another contained announcements made by him in the House.

The DIPR also published district-wise achievements of the government, which was released by the Chief Minister. The first copy was received by Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju.

Mr. Palaniswami also released a coffee-table book, which was received by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam.

The Council of Ministers and senior officials of the DIPR were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 1:37:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/on-completion-of-three-years-in-office-cm-palaniswami-releases-publications/article30846804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY