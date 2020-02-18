On completion of three years in office, CM Palaniswami releases publications

On the occasion of completing three years in office, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday released various publications of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) at a function in the Chennai Secretariat.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam received the first copy of the publications, which included a compilation of the Palaniswami government’s achievements of the past three years and the CM’s speeches.

While one publication contained a compilation of his speeches on the floor of the Assembly, another contained announcements made by him in the House.

The DIPR also published district-wise achievements of the government, which was released by the Chief Minister. The first copy was received by Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju.

Mr. Palaniswami also released a coffee-table book, which was received by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam.

The Council of Ministers and senior officials of the DIPR were present.