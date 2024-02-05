GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

On Anna Salai, do not miss this instruction about Smith Road

February 05, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
  

   | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Instruction on what one needs to do at the end of the one-way Smith Road arrives much before the road itself does. On Anna Salai, ahead of the Smith Road junction, a board lets motorists know a right turn into Whites Road from Smith Road is out of the question. If they ignore it, things would take a tedious turn for the motorist, a circuitous route ahead of them to get to their destination.

The message is simple, but loud and clear — and repetitive.

A succession of boards on Smith Road repeat the instruction much like a leitmotif in a poem.

In the week that went by, at the Whites Road-Smith Road junction, traffic marshals from Chennai Metro Rail Limited were often seen educating motorists that the entire length of Whites Road has been made one-way and they cannot take a right turn at Smith Road. With Metro Rail work chug-chugging into the territory, the one-way rule was clamped in place on January 28.

The warning board on Anna Salai is aimed at ensuring motorists are spared the trouble of having to cover considerably extra ground to reach the section of Whites Road on the right side of Smith Road. If they do not enter this section directly via Anna Salai, and instead take Smith Road to try to get into it, they have a tedious journey on their hands. Left turn at Smith Road, a drive down a part of Whites Road, then down Westcott Road, down Peters Road and on to Anna Salai and then into Whites Road.

A traffic change on Whites Road

On account of Metro Rail work, Whites Road is functioning as a one-way all the way, from January 28. A traffic marshal enlightening motorists about the change.

On account of Metro Rail work, Whites Road is functioning as a one-way all the way, from January 28. A traffic marshal enlightening motorists about the change. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.