On Anna Salai, do not miss this instruction about Smith Road

February 05, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

Instruction on what one needs to do at the end of the one-way Smith Road arrives much before the road itself does. On Anna Salai, ahead of the Smith Road junction, a board lets motorists know a right turn into Whites Road from Smith Road is out of the question. If they ignore it, things would take a tedious turn for the motorist, a circuitous route ahead of them to get to their destination.

The message is simple, but loud and clear — and repetitive.

A succession of boards on Smith Road repeat the instruction much like a leitmotif in a poem.

In the week that went by, at the Whites Road-Smith Road junction, traffic marshals from Chennai Metro Rail Limited were often seen educating motorists that the entire length of Whites Road has been made one-way and they cannot take a right turn at Smith Road. With Metro Rail work chug-chugging into the territory, the one-way rule was clamped in place on January 28.

The warning board on Anna Salai is aimed at ensuring motorists are spared the trouble of having to cover considerably extra ground to reach the section of Whites Road on the right side of Smith Road. If they do not enter this section directly via Anna Salai, and instead take Smith Road to try to get into it, they have a tedious journey on their hands. Left turn at Smith Road, a drive down a part of Whites Road, then down Westcott Road, down Peters Road and on to Anna Salai and then into Whites Road.

A traffic change on Whites Road