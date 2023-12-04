On a day of heavy flooding, public transport, mainly trains, remains operational till evening

December 04, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Chennai

The public transport services of suburban train and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) continued despite heavy downpour and flooding in Chennai, providing the much needed connectivity for the residents on Monday. However, all train and bus services were stopped by the evening as part of safety measures.

While the Southern Railway cancelled several long distance trains and also partially stopped the trains, the Chennai division operated suburban services in the morning for the benefit of commuters.

A senior official of Chennai division said that with water flooding the tracks between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi and Fort station, passenger specials replacing regular suburban services were operated every one hour till noon. In the evening, after several places along the Beach and Moore Market Complex (MMC) were flooded, trains were run in the down towards MMC and Beach for those passengers stranded at Guduvanchery and Arakkonam railway stations.

Similarly, the MTC operated buses in the morning inspite of several arterial roads in the city being flooded.

A senior MTC official said more than 700 buses were operated to various parts of the city by avoiding those roads and subways that were flooded though patronage was not much.

M. Kathir, a resident of Avadi, said the suburban train services were operated to Beach instead of MMC.