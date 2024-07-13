OMR360 heads to schools for civic solutions

As part of OMR360, Federation of OMR Residents’ Associations (FOMRAA) has launched SOLVE IT, an inter-school competition. The challenge seeks to tap into the creativity of young minds in addressing OMR’s persistent problems: water conservation and sewage management, traffic congestion, air and noise pollution, and waste management and recycling.

Teams of up to four students, from the same school, choose one issue and propose projects to solve or mitigate it. This challenge gives students an opportunity to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills while contributing meaningfully to their communities.

“While OMR360’s 50+ events were designed for communities to get together for sports and cultural events, we decided to challenge the young creative minds, who are also facing the same problems, to find solutions that adults have failed at,” says Harsha Koda, co-founder, FOMRRA.

The competition requires students to submit a comprehensive project proposal, approximately 1000 words in length. This report should articulate the problem, present the current state of affairs, and highlight successful case studies if applicable. The core of the report will be the proposed solution, accompanied by a detailed implementation plan and monitoring and evaluation strategies.

Participants may supplement their reports with videos, PowerPoint presentations, or working models.

The most promising entries will be shortlisted, and teams will present their projects live to a jury on August 11 at APL Global School, Thoraipakkam. This presentation is an opportunity for students to bring their ideas to life, demonstrate their passion, and engage with experts for valuable feedback and guidance.

SolveIT promises to be a cornerstone event in the OMR360 celebration, inspiring young innovators to tackle real-world problems and make a tangible difference in their community.

Schools can register for the event at www.omr360.in/registration. Entries must be emailed to solveit@omr360.in after registration by July 31.