Omicron variant caused mild course of illness, says study and ascertains need for unvaccinated patients to be identified early

January 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

A study conducted by doctors of Madras Medical College (MMC) ascertained that the Omicron variant caused a mild course of illness in most of the patients, but unvaccinated patients with comorbidities need to be identified quickly for early clinical care to reduce mortality.

In the study - ‘Clinico-epidemiological profile of COVID-19 patients with Omicron variant admitted in a tertiary care centre’ - that was published in the International Journal of General Medicine on January 17, 2023, the doctors observed 159 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 with S gene target failure (SGTF), considered a proxy marker to screen for Omicron. These patients were hospitalised at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, MMC, from December 17, 2021 to January 11, 2022.

Nearly half of them - 79 persons - were aged between 18 and 30. Of the 159, 84 were men. About 54.7% of the total patients enrolled for the study were healthcare workers.

The doctors found that around one-fifth of them - 33 persons - reported at least one comorbidity, with diabetes mellitus (48.5%) and hypertension (27.3%) being the predominant co-morbidities. Out of the 159, 29 did not receive any COVID-19 vaccine, whereas 18 and 112 persons had received one and two doses respectively, the study said.

As far as clinical symptoms were concerned, around one-fourth remained asymptomatic throughout the course of illness. All the symptomatic patients expressed one or more of the eight symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, myalgia, runny nose, headache, cold and fatigue. The major symptoms were fever (81 persons), cough (58) and sore throat (47). These were the most common constellation of symptoms because 99 patients - 79.8% - presented with any of these three symptoms. Only a few reported loss of taste, loss of smell, rigors, diarrhoea and shortness of breath. Of the 17 who reported history of laboratory confirmed previous COVID-19 infection, two had reported being infected twice before the current infection.

Key findings

The study found that the neutrophil lymphocyte ratio (NLR) was elevated in 40% of the patients. Similarly, C-reactive protein (CRP) was found elevated in 46 patients. The proportion of patients with elevated NLR and CRP - indicators of infection - was higher in the unvaccinated group.

“Clinical and laboratory profiles from our study indicate a mild course of illness among the study participants. A mild course of the illness observed among the study participants might be due to immunity induced both by vaccination and the fact that they have contracted the infection at an earlier time and the intrinsically low virulence nature of the Omicron variant itself,” the authors said.

Unvaccinated patients appeared to have elevated CRP and NLR at admission than the vaccinated patients. Similarly, unvaccinated individuals with comorbidities seem to have disease progression requiring oxygen supplementation. “Hence, unvaccinated patients with comorbidities should be identified in the community triage centres and referred to higher medical centres for early and better clinical management to prevent mortality,” the study said.

Most of the studied patients had upper respiratory tract infection symptoms and had a normal chest X-ray. Out of the 159, only four required oxygen. There was no mortality.