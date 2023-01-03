Omicron sub-variant BF.7 not identified in any sample in T.N. so far, says Health Minister

January 03, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Omicron sub-variant BF.7, now dominant in some countries, has not been identified in any of the COVID-19 positive samples of international passengers sent for whole genome sequencing so far in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Monday. The six sequenced samples , which were sequenced, were of Omicron sub-variants that had been in circulation in the State for the last seven to eight months, he told reporters.

The Minister said Omicron sub-lineage BF.7 was in circulation in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Since December 24, 13 passengers, including those who returned from China, Cambodia and Dubai, have tested positive on arrival in the State.

“A total of 13 international passengers — 2% randomly tested and passengers from five specific countries — have tested positive on arrival in the State. All their samples were immediately sent for whole genome sequencing,” he said. Giving out the results for six samples, he said Omicron sub-variant BA.5.2 was identified in the samples of a woman and her child from Virudhunagar who tested positive on returning from China, while the samples of the returnees from Muscat, Bangkok and Kuwait were of the BA.2.10.1 variant.

The XBB.1 variant was identified in the sample of another person who travelled from Muscat, he said. “The six samples were identified with Omicron sub-variants already in circulation in the State for the last seven to eight months. Most of them are asymptomatic.

No one was infected with the BF.7 sub-variant,” he added. In the last two months, 93 samples were sent for whole genome sequencing, of which 91 persons (98%) were of the Omicron sub-variants BA.2 and BA.5 and 2% were of the Delta variant.