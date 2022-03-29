Omicron sub-variant BA.2 identified in 92% of samples sequenced in March in T.N.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan cautions on the need to continue surveillance and control measures for COVID-19

With 92% of samples sequenced in March turning out to be of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 in Tamil Nadu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Monday sounded a word of caution on the need to continue surveillance and control measures for COVID-19.

In a communication to officials, he said that it should be understood that 92% of the samples sent for genomic sequencing in March was of BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron which was driving the surge in some other countries. “That is why without affecting or changing routine activities, surveillance, vaccination and classical control activities of contact tracing and testing of symptomatic in all settings is still relevant,” he said.

According to whole genome sequencing data, BA.2 sub-variant was identified in 20% of 514 samples sequenced in January when BA.1.1 sub-variant was the dominant one identified in 50% of samples followed by BA.1 in 29% samples. However, BA.2 sub-variant was identified in 89.5% of the total 1,011 samples sequenced in February. The sub-variant was identified in 92% of the 59 samples sequenced in March.

Officials said BA.2 sub-variant was the major Omicron variant detected in February and March 2022.

The Health Secretary said that districts should review minor increases in cases and take up control measures to prevent any opportunity for the cases to rise again. In the last two days, Chennai, Vellore and Chengalpattu were showing variations though overall figures were only about 35 for 32,000 tests, he observed

“Since numbers are very low even in these districts, contact tracing and suppressing the virus completely by control measures should be the goal,” he said.

He asked the officials to ensure that the beds bought for COVID-19 Care Centres and over 23,000 oxygen concentrators received from donors, and ventilators and equipment added under the Emergency COVID-19 Response Packages I and II in the health facilities in the districts were properly maintained. An asset register should be created and kept with the health department and local bodies, he said.