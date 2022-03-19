Omicron sub-variant BA.1.1 identified in 43% of samples sequenced in T.N.

The BA.2 sub-variant was found in 18.4% of samples

Omicron sub-lineage BA.1.1 was identified in 43% of the samples sequenced in Tamil Nadu from January to March 2022. While BA.1 sub-variant was found in 37.3% of the samples sequenced, the BA.2 sub-variant, which is presently driving COVID-19 cases in the U.K., was identified in 18.4% of the samples, genomic analysis has found.

According to the Health department, Omicron variant was the dominant variant in circulation in the State. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) at the State Public Health Laboratory showed that 93% of the 496 samples sequenced were of the Omicron variant. Delta variant was identified in 6.6% of the samples sequenced.

Of the Omicron sub-lineages, BA.1.1 was identified in 198 samples, followed by BA.1 sub-variant in 172, BA.2 in 85 and B.1.1.529 in six.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the WGS data was not meant to create panic but to sensitise members of the public about that BA.2 sub-variant. Tamil Nadu had no major clinical differences among the sub-variants. “In the last one week, several countries have recorded a phenomenal rise in the cases,” he said.