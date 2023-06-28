HamberMenu
OMCs looking to establish 4,151 new fuel outlets in Tamil Nadu

June 28, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have called for interested parties seeking to establish new retail outlets across the country.

In Tamil Nadu, a total of 4,151 locations and 84 in Puducherry have been identified by three companies. Of these, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is looking to establish 1,796 new outlets in Tamil Nadu and 44 in Puducherry, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has chosen 1,259 sites in  Tamil Nadu and 25 in Puducherry and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has identified 1,096 sites in Tamil Naduand 15 in Puducherry. Around 40% of the proposed retail outlets would be in rural areas.

According to V. C. Asokan, Executive Director and State Head, IOCL, Tamil Nadu, and State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the aim is to meet the growing demand for petrol and diesel in line with the country’s fast-growing economy. The expansion will cater to emerging markets such as urban areas, upcoming highways, agricultural pockets, rural, remote, and far-flung areas.

To simplify the dealer selection process and align with the government’s emphasis on ease of doing business, the OMCs have introduced user-friendly online applications and simplified application forms.

While availability of suitable land at the advertised location / stretch is crucial, applicants for SC/ST locations can still apply without land initially but are expected to offer land when called for. The selection process will involve a computerised draw of lots or bid opening conducted by an independent agency.

Interested entrepreneurs may check the detailed advertisement and brochure available on www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in

