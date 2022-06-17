OMCL invites applications for recruitment of nurses in Saudi Arabia

Special Correspondent June 17, 2022 19:46 IST

Special Correspondent June 17, 2022 19:46 IST

Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd., a State government undertaking, has invited applications from nurses to be employed in Saudi Arabia.

Candidates with diploma or B. Sc. Nursing and two years of work experience can apply. Details have been posted at www.omcmanpower.com. For details, including on salary, candidates may contact 9566239685 or 044-22505886, said a press release from OMCL managing director C.N. Mahesvaran.