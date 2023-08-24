Omandurar multi super speciality hospital will not be re-converted into TN Secretariat, says Health Minister

August 24, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday ruled out re-converting the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH), Omandurar Estate, Chennai, into State Secretariat. The hospital premises was originally the new Secretariat complex and was constructed by the erstwhile Karunanidhi Government in 2010.

However, after Jayalalithaa returned to power in 2011, she moved the Secretariat back to Fort St. George and subsequently converted the new Secretariat complex into a multi super special hospital.

Shortly after inaugurating equipment worth ₹12.66 crore at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy, the Health Minister told reporters that the construction of the Guindy hospital was taken up only after the Chief Minister announced that the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital will continue to function as it is. “It existed as a multi-super speciality hospital only in name and lacked several speciality treatments. Only after this government was voted to power was a robotic surgery centre set up at ₹34 crore and early pregnancy anomaly screening facility was started,” he said.

A large number of cardiac surgeries were being performed at the hospital now and organ transplantations were also being performed. “From 400 to 500 outpatients a day until two years ago, the number has increased to 1,500 to 2,000 now. The healthcare facilities and services are increasing. In no situation will the hospital be re-converted into the Secretariat,” he said, while replying to a question.

In 65 days since the Guindy hospital was inaugurated, it has treated 20,000 outpatients and 1,521 in-patients. A total of 117 surgeries were performed. Among the new equipment launched was a 1.5 Tesla MRI at a cost of ₹8.72 crore and an endoscopy facility. The Minister added that the 15 operation theatres (OT) were brought to use in a phased manner, with two more OTs starting to function at present.

This was the 35th MRI machine to be installed in a government hospital in the State. In the last two years, work to install MRI equipment in government hospitals in all districts were taken up. Six MRI machines were being operated on a public private partnership model.

“Now, work to install MRI machines in Tenkasi and Tirupattur government hospitals is in progress. Soon, the machines will be installed in Ariyalur and Kallakurichi government hospitals,” he added.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present.