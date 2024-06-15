ADVERTISEMENT

Omandurar Medical College and multi-super specialty hospital will be merged: Health Minister -

Published - June 15, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Medical College, Omandurar and Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital will be merged to provide better medical education and services, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the fourth graduation ceremony at the Omandurar Medical College on Saturday. 

As many as 100 medical students participated in the convocation ceremony. The Health Minister said that the Omandurar Hospital has been equipped with several facilities, such as robotic surgery centre, maternal screening analyser, brachy therapy facility and so on.

“Since such medical facilities have been established in this medical college, the idea of ​​joining the two hospitals developed,” he said, adding that after necessary approvals from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, a formal announcement would be made soon.

Director of Medical Education and Research J. Sangumani and Omandurar Government Medical College Principal A. Arvind were also present at the event.

