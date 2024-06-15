GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Omandurar Medical College and multi-super specialty hospital will be merged: Health Minister -

Published - June 15, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Medical College, Omandurar and Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital will be merged to provide better medical education and services, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the fourth graduation ceremony at the Omandurar Medical College on Saturday. 

As many as 100 medical students participated in the convocation ceremony. The Health Minister said that the Omandurar Hospital has been equipped with several facilities, such as robotic surgery centre, maternal screening analyser, brachy therapy facility and so on.

“Since such medical facilities have been established in this medical college, the idea of ​​joining the two hospitals developed,” he said, adding that after necessary approvals from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, a formal announcement would be made soon.

Director of Medical Education and Research J. Sangumani and Omandurar Government Medical College Principal A. Arvind were also present at the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.