Omandurar government hospital bags award for workplace safety

Facility adjudged the best among over 100 hospitals from India and abroad

The Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, has bagged an award for excelling in worker and workplace safety during COVID-19.

A designated COVID-19 critical care centre, the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, came first among large hospitals in a national/international-level competition on the “Measures taken by hospitals towards worker/workplace safety during COVID-19”.

The competition was organised by the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations, India, in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Occupational Health and the Global Society of HSE Professionals. Its aim was to identify and recognise worker safety practices in hospitals and learn from the best practices.

According to a press release, the hospital administration said it was selected for the award from among over 100 hospitals that participated, both from India and abroad.

It was a recognition for the State government and the Health Department for their continued effort in disease prevention, control, treatment and safety guidelines in the State during the pandemic.

World Patient Safety Day

R. Jayanthi, dean of the hospital, said the award was announced to mark World Patient Safety Day on September 17. This year, the theme was “Health worker safety: a priority for patient safety.”

“We were adjudged the winner in the large hospitals’ category. We submitted details on measures taken by the hospital, including setting up a committee to ensure patient safety, 100% adherence to norms in the area for donning and doffing of personal protective equipment, non-contact radiology, robots and tele-monitoring of patients, and yoga for both doctors and patients,” she added.