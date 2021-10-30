Chennai

75-year-old woman found dead at her house in M.G.R. Nagar

A 75-year-old woman was found murdered at Bharathidasan Nagar, M.G.R. Nagar, on Friday morning.

The police identified the victim as Seethalakshmi. Her daughter Bhuveneshwari had gone abroad, and son Rithesh stayed in Adyar.

Ms. Bhuveneshwari used to talk to her mother over the phone everyday, but there was no response on Friday. She called up a neighbour for assistance and alerted her brother.

On information, the police personnel from M.G.R. Nagar reached the spot and Seethalakshmi was found dead with injury marks on her neck and face. Sixteen sovereigns of gold jewellery had been stolen from the house. Investigation is on.


