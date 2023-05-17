Old underground power cables to be replaced, infrastructure to be improved for additional load facility in Chennai

May 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The Electricity Department has planned to revamp and upgrade the underground cable network in the city as some stretches had become old, said Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

Mr. Senthilbalaji, who addressed presspersons after chairing a meeting with senior electricity officials on the steps planned to be taken for meeting the heavy demand for the summer months in the city on Wednesday, said the demand touched 4,016 mega watt (MW) on Tuesday and consumption had crossed 90 million units (MU) a day.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said going by this trend, the officials expected the peak demand to cross 4,100 MW. Despite the demand rising to all-time high in the city in the past two days, there have not been any big disruptions in power supply which could be attributed to electricity infrastructure development and maintenance work carried out in the past two years, he added.

The Minister said as the underground cable network in the city had become old, with the demand increasing simultaneously, it had been proposed to upgrade the network with new and additional load facilities. As part of the proposal, the operation and maintenance officials of Tangedco had been asked to identify the places where the network needed to be revamped.

Regarding the status of the work on shifting overhead cables to underground, the Minister said the work had been pending in seven divisions of the city, including Tambaram.

No power cuts

Mr. Senthilbalaji pointed out a section of the media had wrongly projected the power disruptions in some parts of the city as power cuts, which could happen only because of shortage of electricity. The State government had taken steps to put an agreement for purchasing power from April to June to avoid any power shortages.

The Minister said Tangedco had saved over ₹1,300 crore because of purchasing through tender and not buying power through exchange.