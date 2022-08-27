Old stormwater drain meets the new

From markedly different eras and technologies, these two have formed a team at Warren Road junction

From markedly different eras and technologies, these two have formed a team at Warren Road junction

Here just may be one more example of the effectiveness of cross-generational teams. The setting however veers sharply from what this human-resource topic usually goes with. The example itself is in fact as removed from human resource management as heatwave management is from Antartica.

It is an open workplace — the junction of Warren Road and Dr Ranga Road. And the “colleagues” in question are stormwater drains from two different eras. One is broad and robust and fresh behind the ears, having been just birthed by the ongoing Intergrated Stormwater Drain (ISWD) project by Greater Chennai Corporation. The other is relatively narrow, grinning with teeth of bricks, and creased with experience, reportedly having been in existence since British times.

As the stormwater drain work on Dr Ranga Road navigates the Warren Road junction, two old, arch-type stormwater drains meets the newest avatar of the stormwater drain.

K Kumaravel, AE, ward 123, Zone IX (Teynampet Zone), identifies these drains as having passed on from the British era.

At this point in time, due to digging at the junction, one of the two arch drains coming out of Warren Road is exposed.

Kumaravel describes this arch drain as the smaller of the two to proceed out of Warren Road, one he defines as a “dummy” for its relative inefficiency in clearing stormwater.

“The smaller arch drain measures 0.9 metres (width) x 1.2 metres (height). The other arch drain is bigger, measuring 1.2 meters x 1.5 metres, and this is the one clearing stormwater effectively off Warren Road taking it to the Buckingham Canal. If one stands on Dr Ranga Road and faces Warren Road, this canal is found on the right side of Warren Road,” the AE elaborates.

(At the time of writing, the bigger arch drain was not exposed — not yet — as the work at the junction was just short of the point where this drain meets Dr Ranga Road)

“Arch drains had been installed in Dr Ranga Road too. Until it was buried due to the advancing ISWD work, the vestiges of an arch drain was found, near arasa maram (peepul tree) near the Vinayaka temple. It is at this point the stormwater drain network meets Buckingham Canal. Demolishing these old arch drains, we have been constructing new drains on Dr Ranga Road, as the former had failed, a factor contributing to the flooding of Seethammal Colony last year. In contrast, the arch drains on Warren Road function effectively,” Kumaravel shares.

He continues: “Stormwater management using the arch drains entailed directing rainwater from Dr Ranga Road to Warren Road, from where it would be conveyed to the Canal. Dated, these arch drains cannot be relied upon entirely. Besides, it is not possible to desilt them. The arrangement is that the arch drains on Warren Road alone would be retained, as they have been efficiently clearing rainwater hitting that road.”

The modern stormwater drain being constructed on Dr Ranga Road is expected to firm up the more reliable stormwater-clearance route, which Kumaravel describes as “from TTK Road to CP Ramaswami Iyer Road to Dr Ranga Road an finally to Buckingham Canal.”

“By being connected to the new stormwater drains on Dr Ranga Road, the arch drains on Warren Road would serve as a secondary agent of stormwater clearance from Dr Ranga Road. And in the event of difficulties in efficient clearance of rainwater from Warren Road to B Canal due to any blockages, the rainwater can flow from Warren Road to Dr Ranga Road and into the B Canal,” adds Kumaravel.

The smaller, exposed arch drain on Warren Road is now spewing out sewage.

Says Kumaravel, “The sewage is coming from an unidentified line into the arch drain.”